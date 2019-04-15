Ben Folds and Cake announce co-headlining summer tour

Ben Folds and Cake, photos by Ben Kaye

Last August, alternative rock stalwarts Cake and Ben Folds joined forces for a co-headlining tour. The trek took them along the East Coast (including a stellar stop in New York) and as far west as Wisconsin. This summer, they’re getting back together for another summer road trip, this time with their sights set on the Pacific Coast.

The 11-date tour launches in Bonner, Montana on September 5th. After that, Folds and Cake will makes stops in Redmond, Washington; Nampa, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nevada; and four Californian cities. Things wrap up on the 19th in Grand Prairie, Texas. As with last year, Tall Heights will join the bands as direct support.



Fans who purchase VIP tickets will get entrance to a Meet & Greet, Q&A, and masterclass with Folds, during which he’ll sign copies of his memoir, A Dream About Lightning Bugs. Find VIP details at Folds’ site.

Prior to linking up with his old tourmates, Folds will take part in another co-headlining tour, this one with Violent Femmes. Cake have their own run of shows lined up for the rest of the year, so make sure to peep both acts’ itineraries below. Get tickets to any of their dates here and here, respectively.

Cake recently released their first new song in seven years, “Sinking Ship”. Folds hasn’t recorded a solo album since 2008’s Way to Normal, though he teamed with yMusic in 2015 for the collaborative So There. Last year, he released a one-off track called “Mister Peepers”. You can grab vinyl from Folds here and Cake here.

Ben Folds 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts ^

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC %

06/22 – Cary, NC @ Summerfest (w/ North Carolina Symphony)

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

07/20 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/29 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside *

07/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/01 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

08/04 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park *

08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *

08/11 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company *

08/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater *

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/05 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater #

09/06 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park #

09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater #

09/08 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheater #

09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino #

09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

09/14 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater #

09/19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie #

02/19 – Milwuakee, WI @ Riverside Theater (w/ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

02/22 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle (w/ the Toledo Symphony)

^ = w/ Nu Deco Ensemble

% = Ben Folds & His Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

* = w/ Violent Femmes

# = w/ Cake and Tall Heights

Cake 2019 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Yazawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

08/08 – Evanston, IL @ Out of Space Summer Series

08/09 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Music Festival

08/22 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival

08/24 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/21 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

10/22 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/23 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

10/25 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

# = w/ Ben Folds and Tall Heights