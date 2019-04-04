Beyoncé announces new partnership with Adidas

Beyoncé announces partnership with Adidas, screengrab via Ivy Park

Just when it looks like Beyoncé already rules the world, she finds a new way to flex her creative power. This time, she’s leveling up in the activewear world.

Today, Beyoncé announced a new partnership with Adidas. Queen Bey will serve as a “creative partner” and will help the brand “develop new signature footwear and apparel,” according to a press release. Both parties are focused on “a set of core principles, including the importance of women in leadership, shared ownership, empowerment, and collaboration.”



Perhaps the biggest news is that of Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s clothing line that she launched back in 2016 under Topshop. Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment acquired full ownership of the Ivy Park brand in November of last year after Philip Green, the co-founder of Ivy Park and owner of Topshop, had allegations of racial harassment surface against him the month prior. Beyoncé will relaunch Ivy Park as part of her new partnership with Adidas.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth, and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

This partnership means there is more work on Beyoncé’s plate, but fans already know how well the iconic artist can balance projects. Last year, she released the collaborative album Everything Is Love with JAY-Z. Then she bought a church. Now, she will star in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, one of the 10 most anticipated family movies of 2019. And knowing her past, Beyoncé is probably working a few secret projects, too. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time.