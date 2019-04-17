Beyoncé drops surprise Homecoming live album with new music: Stream

Beyoncé

Good news for those who can’t stay home today and watch Homecoming: Beyoncé’s epic 2018 Coachella performance is now available as a live album.

In addition to the full set, the 40-track behemoth includes three new tracks, specifically her cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go”, an update of her 2013 demo “I Been On”, and a recording of her daughter Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.



The Coachella performance itself boasted guests appearances from her husband JAY-Z and sister Solange. Additionally, the R&B phenom reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child for a medley of “Lose My Breath”, “Say My Name”, and “Soldier”.

Stream Homecoming: The Live Album in full below. Its corresponding documentary film is now streaming on Netflix.

Homecoming: The Live Album Artwork:

Homecoming: The Live Album Tracklist:

01. Welcome

02. Crazy in Live

03. Freedom

04. Lift Every Voice and Sing

05. Formation

06. So Much Damn Swag – Interlude

07. Sorry

08. Kitty Kat

09. Bow Down

10. I Been On

11. Drunk in Love

12. Diva

13. Flawless / Feeling Myself

14. Top Off

15. 7/11

16. Bug A Boo Roll Call

17. Party

18. Don’t Hurt Yourself

19. I Care

20. Partition

21. 2Yonce

22. Mi Gente (feat. J. Balvin)

23. Baby Boy

24. You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)

25. Hold Up

26. Countdown

27. Check On It

28. Deja Vu (feat. Jay-Z)

29. The Bzzzz Drumline

30. Run the World (Girls)

31. Lose My Breath (feat. Destiny’s Child)

32. Say My Name (feat. Destiny’s Child)

33. Soldier (feat. Destiny’s Child)

34. Get Me Bodied (feat. Solange)

35. Single Ladies

36. Lift Every Voice and Sing (Blue’s Version)

37. Love on Top

38. Shining (Thank You)

39. Before I Let Go (Brankie Beverly and Maze Cover)

40. I Been On