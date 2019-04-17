Beyoncé drops surprise Homecoming live album with new music: Stream

Good news for those who can’t stay home today and watch Homecoming: Beyoncé’s epic 2018 Coachella performance is now available as a live album.
In addition to the full set, the 40-track behemoth includes three new tracks, specifically her cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go”, an update of her 2013 demo “I Been On”, and a recording of her daughter Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
The Coachella performance itself boasted guests appearances from her husband JAY-Z and sister Solange. Additionally, the R&B phenom reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child for a medley of “Lose My Breath”, “Say My Name”, and “Soldier”.
Stream Homecoming: The Live Album in full below. Its corresponding documentary film is now streaming on Netflix.
Homecoming: The Live Album Artwork:
Homecoming: The Live Album Tracklist:
01. Welcome
02. Crazy in Live
03. Freedom
04. Lift Every Voice and Sing
05. Formation
06. So Much Damn Swag – Interlude
07. Sorry
08. Kitty Kat
09. Bow Down
10. I Been On
11. Drunk in Love
12. Diva
13. Flawless / Feeling Myself
14. Top Off
15. 7/11
16. Bug A Boo Roll Call
17. Party
18. Don’t Hurt Yourself
19. I Care
20. Partition
21. 2Yonce
22. Mi Gente (feat. J. Balvin)
23. Baby Boy
24. You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)
25. Hold Up
26. Countdown
27. Check On It
28. Deja Vu (feat. Jay-Z)
29. The Bzzzz Drumline
30. Run the World (Girls)
31. Lose My Breath (feat. Destiny’s Child)
32. Say My Name (feat. Destiny’s Child)
33. Soldier (feat. Destiny’s Child)
34. Get Me Bodied (feat. Solange)
35. Single Ladies
36. Lift Every Voice and Sing (Blue’s Version)
37. Love on Top
38. Shining (Thank You)
39. Before I Let Go (Brankie Beverly and Maze Cover)
40. I Been On