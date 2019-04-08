Beyoncé announces new Netflix documentary, shares trailer: Watch

Beyoncé’s show-stopping 2018 Coachella performance is the focus of a new Netflix documentary. Titled Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, it’s due to premiere in just a matter of days on Wednesday, April 17th.

Queen Bey’s Coachella set spanned a whopping 26 songs and collaborations with special guests hubby JAY-Z and sister Solange. Additionally, the R&B phenom reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child for a medley of “Lose My Breath”, “Say My Name”, and “Soldier”.



(Read: Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review)

Ahead of release day, Beyoncé has shared a Homecoming trailer featuring a voiceover from iconic poet, writer, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Watch below.

Rumors of a Netflix documentary originally surfaced in a Us Weekly report last week. That same article also teased the possibility of new music. “Beyoncé doesn’t have a new full album,” but is said to be working on “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs,” per the publication’s sources.

The Homecoming announcement also follows news of Beyoncé’s partnership deal with Adidas. The singer’s last proper album, Lemonade, dropped back in 2016. Pick up that record and her other past releases on vinyl by heading here.