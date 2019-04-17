Beyoncé’s Lemonade coming to Spotify and Apple Music three years after its release

Three years ago, Beyoncé shook the music industry with an unexpected album, Lemonade. The visual album wasn’t just the best effort of 2016, it propagated the concept of a surprise release and completely altered the expectations for a pop record. And ever since, the music has only been available to stream on Tidal, the company co-owned by Bey and her bae, JAY-Z.

Well, get in formation, because that’s about to change.



On April 23rd, the three-year anniversary of its thunderbolt debut, Lemonade will make its way to Spotify and Apple Music, according to Variety., It will mark the first time Beyoncé’s entire catalog will be available on all major streaming services.

The news comes on the same day Beyoncé delivered yet another unannounced release, the Homecoming live album. Like Lemonade before it, Homecoming came with an accompanying visual film, this time a Netflix documentary chronicling Bey’s 2018 Coachella headlining performance. (It seems Spotify and Apple won’t be streaming the Lemonade movie, by the way, which premiered on HBO and is still a Tidal exclusive.)

