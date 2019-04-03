Big Thief shares hypnotic new folk single “Cattails”: Stream

Big Thief are back with a new single called “Cattails”. The song comes from the band’s upcoming album, U.F.O.F., out May 3rd via 4AD, following up their excellent previous albums, 2016’s Masterpiece and 2017’s Capacity.
Unlike the title track that dropped last week, which almost sounds like a Blonde Redhead B-side, “Cattails” meanders through quiet folk and backporch-style finger-picking. It’s a traditional folk song that feels as soft and hypnotic as the plant it gets its name from. According to the band’s primary singer and songwriter Adrianne Lenker, it was a song that came naturally to her, so much so that the band decided to record it on the spot after coming up with it.
“Cattails came about while we were at the studio in Washington in the pine forest,” Lenker says in a press release. “Writing it was just one of those electric multicolored waves of connectivity just sweeping through my body. I stayed up late finishing the song and the next morning was stomping around playing it over and over again. We thought why not just record it, so James sat at the drums and we practiced and by the time we’d finished practicing, Dom Monks – our engineer – had already sneakily set up mics and recorded it. It was beautiful that he’d captured it right away because when James and I were playing it felt like a little portal in the fabric had opened and we were just flying. Listening back to it makes me cry sometimes.” See if it brings you to tears, too, after listening to it below.
U.F.O.F. comes on the heels of two solo records from members of Big Thief. In the fall, Lenker released the sweeping, crisp album abysskiss. Just before that, guitarist and backup singer Buck Meek dropped his self-titled solo LP last summer. You can pre-order U.F.O.F. now, and grab those solo releases, along with Big Thief’s earlier records, on vinyl over at ReverbLP.
Big Thief also added new dates to their upcoming tour. Find their updated tour schedule outlined below.
Big Thief 2019 Tour Dates:
04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater
05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
05/21 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
05/27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
05/28 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
05/31 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival
06/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
06/05-06 – Marina Di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival
06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
08/15-18 — Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
10/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/12 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
10/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/19 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
11/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre