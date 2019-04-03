Big Thief shares hypnotic new folk single “Cattails”: Stream

Big Thief share new folk song "Cattails", photo by Michael Buisha

Big Thief are back with a new single called “Cattails”. The song comes from the band’s upcoming album, U.F.O.F., out May 3rd via 4AD, following up their excellent previous albums, 2016’s Masterpiece and 2017’s Capacity.

Unlike the title track that dropped last week, which almost sounds like a Blonde Redhead B-side, “Cattails” meanders through quiet folk and backporch-style finger-picking. It’s a traditional folk song that feels as soft and hypnotic as the plant it gets its name from. According to the band’s primary singer and songwriter Adrianne Lenker, it was a song that came naturally to her, so much so that the band decided to record it on the spot after coming up with it.



“Cattails came about while we were at the studio in Washington in the pine forest,” Lenker says in a press release. “Writing it was just one of those electric multicolored waves of connectivity just sweeping through my body. I stayed up late finishing the song and the next morning was stomping around playing it over and over again. We thought why not just record it, so James sat at the drums and we practiced and by the time we’d finished practicing, Dom Monks – our engineer – had already sneakily set up mics and recorded it. It was beautiful that he’d captured it right away because when James and I were playing it felt like a little portal in the fabric had opened and we were just flying. Listening back to it makes me cry sometimes.” See if it brings you to tears, too, after listening to it below.

U.F.O.F. comes on the heels of two solo records from members of Big Thief. In the fall, Lenker released the sweeping, crisp album abysskiss. Just before that, guitarist and backup singer Buck Meek dropped his self-titled solo LP last summer. You can pre-order U.F.O.F. now, and grab those solo releases, along with Big Thief’s earlier records, on vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Big Thief also added new dates to their upcoming tour. Find their updated tour schedule outlined below.

Big Thief 2019 Tour Dates:

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/21 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

05/27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05/28 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

05/31 – Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

06/05-06 – Marina Di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

08/15-18 — Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

10/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/19 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre