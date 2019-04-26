Bikini Kill kick off 2019 reunion tour: Setlist + Video

As promised, Bikini Kill reunited at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday night for their first full show in 20 years. The concert, the first of a handful of reunion dates, saw Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Erica Dawn Lyle throw down a generous 27-song setlist and two encores.
The riot grrrl pioneers opened their show with “Carnival”, a highlight off Revolution Girl Style Now! from 1991. They then proceeded to run through “Rebel Me”, “Feels Blind”, and other classics and fan favorites from 1993’s Pussy Whipped and 1996’s Reject All American. Their first encore featured “Double Dare Ya” and “Suck My Left One”, followed by “For Tammy Rae” for the second encore.
Alice Bag served as opening act and brought out a special guest in fellow punk legend Alison Wolfe of Bratmobile.
As BrooklynVegan pointed out, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was in attendance Thursday night, tweeting out, “Bikini Kill and Alice Bag just fucking destroyed the palladium. So alive so fun. Yeeeeeeee.”
Find fan-caught footage, pics, and the full setlist below.
Bikini Kill previously reunited in 2017, but only for a brief, one-song performance. Their 2019 reunion tour continues with more dates at the Hollywood Palladium this week, followed by shows in Brooklyn and London. Grab tickets here.
Bikini kill and Alice bag just fucking destroyed the palladium. So alive so fun. Yeeeeeeeeee
— Flea (@flea333) April 26, 2019
Setlist:
Carnival
New Radio
Jigsaw Youth
Don’t Need You
Feels Blind
I Hate Danger
In Accordance to Natural Law
Demi Rep
Reject All American
Alien She
No Backrub
Sugar
Hamster Baby
Tell Me So
This Is Not a Test
Capri Pants
Resist Psychic Death
Rah! Rah! Replica
Outta Me
For Only
Distinct Complicity
Magnet
Rebel Girl
Lil’ Red
Encore:
Double Dare Ya
Suck My Left One
Encore 2:
For Tammy Rae
