Billie Eilish makes Coachella debut: Video + Setlist

Billie Eilish at Coachella

Billie Eilish made the most of her Coachella debut.

The 17-year-pop wunderkind delivered a lively 13-song set boasting the live debut of several tracks from her chart-topping debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, including “bad guy”, “my strange addiction”, “all the good girls go to hell”, and “ilomilo”. Additionally, our 2018 Rookie of the Year teamed up with Vince Staples to perform “watch / &burn”.



Watch footage of her set below, and stay tuned for our full review to be published later today.

Beginning next month, Eilish will launch her “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP Tour”, featuring rapper Denzel Curry along with her brother Finneas. Find tickets to her upcoming gigs by heading here.

oh my god this kid, billie eilish – idontwannabeyouanymore pic.twitter.com/rzTfjFXg2m — Ahmad Zul (@ahmadzulhilmi) April 14, 2019

Billie Eilish KILLED that Copycat performance pic.twitter.com/FREXE77TXL — Carolina (@carolinangomez) April 14, 2019

Setlist:

bad guy (Live debut)

my strange addiction (Live debut)

you should see me in a crown

idontwannabeyouanymore

watch / &burn (with Vince Staples)

wish you were gay

all the good girls go to hell (Live debut)

ilomilo (Live debut)

bury a friend

Bellyache

when the party’s over

Ocean Eyes

COPYCAT