Billie Eilish performs “when the party’s over” on Ellen: Watch

Billie Eilish on Ellen, photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Billie Eilish was just on Ellen this past October, but plenty has changed in only a few months. Our 2018 Rookie of the Year now has a formal debut album under her belt, a slot at Coachella, a nod (or headbang) of approval from Thom Yorke, and oh, a measly 16 million followers on Instagram.

Even with this exponential rise in popularity, Eilish seems to have thankfully remained the same — as in she hasn’t lost or changed anything about her super bizarre, but endearingly honest personality. Last fall saw the horror movie lover show off her brooding, trap-inspired persona with a freakish performance of “you should see me in a crown”. Her Monday morning visit to Ellen, meanwhile, featured the more fragile side to Eilish, as she tenderly unfurled “when the party’s over” while standing in a pool of water.



(Read: The 20 Essential SXSW Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring)

Elsewhere during the episode, Eilish sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about living with Tourette syndrome. Eilish also gets pranked by “Justin Bieber.”

Replay all the segments below.

In related news, Eilish recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “bury a friend”. Catch that video below.

Eilish’s debut record, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is out now and available for streaming.

To support her first-ever full-length, next month Eilish will launch her “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP Tour”, featuring rapper Denzel Curry and brother Finneas. She’s also expected to perform at a long list of festivals, such as Coachella, Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, Pukkelpop, and Lollapalooza Stockholm. Find tickets to her upcoming gigs by heading here.