Black Belt Eagle Scout shares new single “Loss & Relax”: Stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout in the "Loss & Relax" video

Katherine Paul loaded her debut album as Black Belt Eagle Scout, last year’s Mother of My Children, with stirring songs that addressed her singular life experiences. With a grunge indebted bent, she ushered listeners into her world as a queer feminist member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Now, in the video for her new single “Loss & Relax”, she literally brings us with her as she returns to the very home that shaped her.

The track itself is a soft and ruminative number that finds a wistful BBES reminding herself of where she came from. She recalls “the place where ferries go” and “the place that was our home” over meditative guitar plucking before tearing off a heavy, spacey breakdown at the end.

In the accompanying clip, Paul and director Angel Two Bulls actually take viewers to those locations, with shots filmed all around the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Swinomish Indian Nation lands in Washington state. One scene even finds her ripping on a St. Vincent Signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitar as she looks out onto the waters of the Salish Sea from the back of her pickup.

Take a look below.

“Loss & Relax” serves as the A-side to a 7-inch single b/w “Half Colored Hair”, due out April 26th via Saddle Creek. Speaking of the new song in a press release, Paul said,

“As I was writing the guitar line, I kept seeing the water of the Salish Sea and the local ferries drifting people in and out of place. Ferries are such a beautiful part of my childhood and served as a major form of transportation. Thinking about my home and how canoes have turned into ferries is a sad, but also beautiful thought. Nowadays with Canoe Journeys, canoes are alongside ferries, roaming our waters to lands, sharing customs and culture. That is what I think about now when I listen to the fully recorded version of the song. I see a strong and fierce community of my people continuing to thrive in whatever comes our way. That is how I feel about myself, a survivor and thriver of this land, a water protector, a womxn, the future.”

You can pre-order the 7-inch now. Black Belt Eagle Scout will be on tour through the spring and into summer, including dates alongside Julia Jacklin. Find her itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Black Belt Eagle Scout 2019 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Missoula, MT @ Union Hall Ballroom

04/16 – Billings, MT @ Yellowstone Valley Brewing

04/17 – Rapid City, SD @ Black Hills Vinyl

04/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

04/19 – Madison, WI @ Communication #

04/20 – Bloomington, IN @ Culture Shock ^

04/22 – Athens, OH @ Union Bar and Grill

04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

04/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

04/26 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott *

04/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

04/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

05/01 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room *

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club *

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s *

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret *

05/18 – Everett, WA @ Fisherman’s Village Music Festival *

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

05/19 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall *

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

06/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

08/01-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

# = w/ Disq

^ = w/ Lala Lala

*= w/ Julia Jacklin