BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to play Coachella: Video + Setlist

on April 13, 2019, 12:27am
On Friday, BLACKPINK made Coachella history when they became the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival.

With a celebrity-filled audience looking on, BLACKPINK delivered an 11-song set. They began by performing their highest-charting US single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”. They also played their Dua Lipa collaboration “Kiss and Make Up”, as well as several tracks from their recently released EP, Kill This Love.

Watch footage of BLACKPINK’s Coachella set and see the full setlist below.

BLACKPINK are amidst their first-ever North American tour, with upcoming dates scheduled in Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, and parts elsewhere over the coming weeks. You can get tickets here.

(Song of the Week: BLACKPINK Blur the Line Between K-Pop and Pop on “Kill This Love”)

Setlist:
DDU-DU DDU-DU
Forever Young
Stay (Remix version)
Whistle
Kiss and Make Up (Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK)
Solo (Jennie solo)
Kill This Love
Don’t Know What to Do
Kick It (Live debut)
See U Later
Playing with Fire

