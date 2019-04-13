BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to play Coachella: Video + Setlist

BLACKPINK at Coachella

On Friday, BLACKPINK made Coachella history when they became the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival.

With a celebrity-filled audience looking on, BLACKPINK delivered an 11-song set. They began by performing their highest-charting US single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”. They also played their Dua Lipa collaboration “Kiss and Make Up”, as well as several tracks from their recently released EP, Kill This Love.



Watch footage of BLACKPINK’s Coachella set and see the full setlist below.

BLACKPINK are amidst their first-ever North American tour, with upcoming dates scheduled in Chicago, Newark, Atlanta, and parts elsewhere over the coming weeks. You can get tickets here.

THE OUTFITS THE HAIR THE DANCE THE RAP THEIR VOICE!! BLACKPINK IS ON FIREEEE 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/xMdGDoJlLP#BLACKPINKxCoachella_D1 pic.twitter.com/rMXU4hnppz — Kay Paw (@KayPaw3) April 13, 2019

Setlist:

DDU-DU DDU-DU

Forever Young

Stay (Remix version)

Whistle

Kiss and Make Up (Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK)

Solo (Jennie solo)

Kill This Love

Don’t Know What to Do

Kick It (Live debut)

See U Later

Playing with Fire