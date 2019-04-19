BLACKPINK bring “Kill This Love” to Corden: Watch

BLACKPINK on Late Late Show with James Corden

In between historic sets at Coachella, BLACKPINK make their sophomore US TV appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night. Along with a dazzling performance of “Kill This Love”, the K-pop group played a game of “Flinch” with Corden, which saw Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa test their nerves of steel by taking turns standing behind a slate of plexiglass as various fruits were propelled their way. Watch it all below.

BLACKPINK are due back on the Coachella stage this week, after which they’ll play headlining shows in hicago, Newark, Atlanta, and elsewhere. You can get tickets here. It all comes in support of their newly released album, Kill This Love.

