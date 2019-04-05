BLACKPINK premiere Kill This Love EP: Stream

BLACKPINK, photo via Facebook

BLACKPINK have premiered their new EP, Kill This Love. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Kill This Love serves as the K-pop outfit’s second EP overall following 2018’s Square Up. It’s also BLACKPINK’s first official release in partnership with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Kill This Love spans a total of five songs, including the title track, whose cinematic new music video was released on Thursday. There’s also “Don’t Know What to Do”, “Kick It”, and “Hope Not”. The collection closes with a remix of “DDU-DU DDU-DU”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Later this month, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, they’ve mapped out a North American tour taking place throughout April and May. You can buy tickets here.

Kill This Love Artwork:

Kill This Love Tracklist:

01. Kill This Love

02. Don’t Know What To Do

03. Kick It

04. Hope Not

05. DDU-DU DDU-DU Remix