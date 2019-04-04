BLACKPINK unveil new single “Kill This Love” along with cinematic video: Stream

BLACKPINK's video for "Kill This Love"

Tomorrow, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release their new EP, Kill This Love. In anticipation, they’ve unveiled the album’s title track, which also serves as its lead single. Watch its cinematic music video below.

Due out April 5th, Kill This Love serves as the follow-up to BLACKPINK’s debut EP, 2018’s Square Up, and marks the group’s first release in partnership with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group.



In April, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, they’ve mapped out a North American tour taking place throughout April and May. You can get tickets here.

BLACKPINK 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi