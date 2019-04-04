BLACKPINK unveil new single “Kill This Love” along with cinematic video: Stream

Tomorrow, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release their new EP, Kill This Love. In anticipation, they’ve unveiled the album’s title track, which also serves as its lead single. Watch its cinematic music video below.
Due out April 5th, Kill This Love serves as the follow-up to BLACKPINK’s debut EP, 2018’s Square Up, and marks the group’s first release in partnership with Interscope Records and Universal Music Group.
In April, BLACKPINK will make Coachella history when they become the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival. To coincide with their appearance, they’ve mapped out a North American tour taking place throughout April and May. You can get tickets here.
BLACKPINK 2019 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi