Bleached announce new album, share “Hard to Kill”: Stream

Bleached, photo by Nicky Giraffe

Bleached returned the other week with “Shitty Ballet”, their first song since 2017. The punk/garage rockers have now announced a new album on which that single is set to appear. Titled Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, it’s due out July 12th through Dead Oceans.

The follow-up to 2016’s solid Welcome the Worms LP, Don’t You Think serves as the first full-length that Bleached have “written from a place of sobriety.” Sessions began in early 2018, taking place in both Nashville and their hometown of Los Angeles.



“Writing these songs while sober became somewhat of a spiritual experience,” the group’s Jennifer Clavin stated in a press release. “I had to let go, trust the process, and allow an energy beyond my control to be present.”

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

With the assistance of producer Shane Stoneback (Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells), Bleached have helmed what’s described as their most “courageous” project, one that “radiates the power and bravery of facing addiction. of letting go of the past.”

Those themes are already deeply embedded in the album’s latest single, “Hard to Kill”. According to the band, it’s about “staring down the road towards death and realizing I needed to wake up and get out of my selfish patterns of self destruction.”

Check out the defiant “Hard to Kill” below via its official video, directed by Juliana and Nicky Giraffe.

Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing. Grab all of Bleached’s past releases on vinyl by heading here.

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Artwork:

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Tracklist:

01. Heartbeat Away

02. Hard to Kill

03. Daydream

04. I Get What I Need

05. Somebody Dial 911

06. Kiss You Goodbye

07. Rebound City

08. Silly Girl

09. Valley to LA

10. Real Life

11. Awkward Phase

12. Shitty Ballet

To coincide with the album news, Bleached have also lined up a North American tour that runs through September and October. The fall dates come after Bleached’s May stint supporting Refused and The Hives. Buy your tickets here.

Bleached 2019 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater #

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #

05/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Hall #

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center #

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater #

05/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

08/22 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/09 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/11 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Motorco

09/17 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

09/27 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/05 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

# = w/ Refused and The Hives