Bleached announce new album, share “Hard to Kill”: Stream

Bleached returned the other week with “Shitty Ballet”, their first song since 2017. The punk/garage rockers have now announced a new album on which that single is set to appear. Titled Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, it’s due out July 12th through Dead Oceans.
The follow-up to 2016’s solid Welcome the Worms LP, Don’t You Think serves as the first full-length that Bleached have “written from a place of sobriety.” Sessions began in early 2018, taking place in both Nashville and their hometown of Los Angeles.
“Writing these songs while sober became somewhat of a spiritual experience,” the group’s Jennifer Clavin stated in a press release. “I had to let go, trust the process, and allow an energy beyond my control to be present.”
With the assistance of producer Shane Stoneback (Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells), Bleached have helmed what’s described as their most “courageous” project, one that “radiates the power and bravery of facing addiction. of letting go of the past.”
Those themes are already deeply embedded in the album’s latest single, “Hard to Kill”. According to the band, it’s about “staring down the road towards death and realizing I needed to wake up and get out of my selfish patterns of self destruction.”
Check out the defiant “Hard to Kill” below via its official video, directed by Juliana and Nicky Giraffe.
Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing. Grab all of Bleached’s past releases on vinyl by heading here.
Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Artwork:
Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Tracklist:
01. Heartbeat Away
02. Hard to Kill
03. Daydream
04. I Get What I Need
05. Somebody Dial 911
06. Kiss You Goodbye
07. Rebound City
08. Silly Girl
09. Valley to LA
10. Real Life
11. Awkward Phase
12. Shitty Ballet
To coincide with the album news, Bleached have also lined up a North American tour that runs through September and October. The fall dates come after Bleached’s May stint supporting Refused and The Hives. Buy your tickets here.
Bleached 2019 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater #
05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #
05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #
05/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Hall #
05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center #
05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater #
05/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
08/22 – London, UK @ The Lexington
08/24 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/09 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/11 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Motorco
09/17 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
09/27 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/05 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish
# = w/ Refused and The Hives