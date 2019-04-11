Bleached dance the “Shitty Ballet” on new song: Stream

Bleached's "Shitty Ballet" artwork by Nicola Rowlands

Los Angeles’ own Bleached have finally returned with their first music since 2017.

The offering, titled “Shitty Ballet”, sees Jessica and Jennifer Clavin trading in their electric and crunchy garage rock for a more featherweight sound made with acoustic guitars. The result is a gentler touch for the ears, but one that still contains some bite in its message.



“Don’t wanna pretend it’s ok when it’s not!” the Clavin sisters sing with defiance. Stick around to the end of “Shitty Ballet” and you may just hear Bleached return to rockin’ form.

Check it out below via a Giraffe Studios-helmed music video featuring the duo and an ensemble of masked ballet dancers.

“Shitty Ballet” follows Bleached’s Can You Deal? EP from 2017 and their contribution to The Con X Tegan and Sara covers album later that year. The band’s last proper album came with the solid Welcome the Worms from 2016. Pick up that LP and all their past releases on vinyl by heading here.

Bleached will support Refused and The Hives on a handful of US dates next month. More shows are expected to be announced in the near future. Grab tickets here.

Bleached 2019 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater &

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant &

05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall &

05/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Hall &

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center &

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater &

05/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory &

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

& = w/ Refused and The Hives