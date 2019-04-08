Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity accused of underage sexual assault by 21 women

Blood on the Dance Floor's Dahvie Vanity

For over a decade, Blood on the Dance Floor frontman Dahvie Vanity has been the focus of numerous rape and sexual assault allegations, most stemming from encounters with underaged fans. Yet for all the women who have spoken out against the electro-scene musician, his fan base remains rabid and he has yet to face legal repercussions. Now, a new exposé from Huffington Post puts the number of accusers at 21.

The list and details of the alleged assaults — many of which involve forced oral sex to the point of causing victims’ mouths to bleed and mark the victims’ first sexual experiences — are the most harrowing accounts this writer has ever read.

The earliest report seems to be from the summer of 2007, months before Jesus David Torres became Dahvie Vanity and formed BOTDF. After meeting 14-year-old Dianna Farrell on MySpace, where he had a popular page as a hairstylist, he drove across the state to “give her a new hairstyle.” He conveniently showed up late enough that Farrell’s mother had to leave for a night shift, leaving the young girl alone with a then 22-year-old Torres. That night, he allegedly committed lewd and lascivious battery against Farrell, forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Despite such an act between a minor and an adult being legal defined as nonconsensual under Florida law, police did not press charges; Farrell’s mother only requested Torres cut off contact with her daughter.

As Blood on the Dance Floor grew in popularity amongst young scenesters, Torres allegedly used his fame to continue molesting and abusing young fans. While accusations have plagued him for years — to the point where he’d even address it in lyrics like, “Call me a pedophile/ Underage is not my style,” and “Look at me, I’m beautiful, not a suspect of rape! … My name and reputation won’t be the target of a slut!” — it wasn’t until August 2018 that MetalSucks first published an in-depth look at six women’s stories.

Then in December, HuffPo followed that story up with its own report featuring a dozen additional accusers. Now, the latest exposé brings the total up to 21.

In 2009, Torres was arrested during a show in Denver, Colorado after BOTDF’s then-singer Garrett “Ectasy’ McLaughlin and another witness saw Torres with two teenage girls alone on their tour bus. One of the girls later told police Torres had forced her to give him oral sex. He was released from jail after a few days, after which he posted a video saying his accuser had “mental issues” and had “fail[ed] a rape kit.”

One woman, identified as Kay, talked about traveling from Albany, New York to Torres’ Florida home in order to get some first-hand experience working with touring merchandise when she was 15 and he was 25. After convincing her mother to let her stay the night, Torres later forced himself on Kay in the middle of the night as she was trying to go to the bathroom.