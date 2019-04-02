Blood Orange reveals star-studded, self-directed video for “Hope”: Watch

Blood Orange's "Hope" music video

Blood Orange is back today with a new music video for “Hope”, one of the countless standout tracks from 2018’s Negro Swan.

Self-directed by Dev Hynes himself and shot on 35 mm, the clip packs in cameos from Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Empress Of, and Diddy, among others. Additionally, there are poetic choreographed scenes by Emma Portner.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

Check out a snippet of the music video below. Watch the full thing exclusively on Apple Music.

Blood Orange recently filmed an intimate session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. The indie R&B artist will be on tour for the next few months supporting Negro Swan. His itinerary features dates alongside Florence and the Machine and Christine and the Queens, as well as festivals like Coachella, Governors Ball, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Flow Festival in Finland. Grab tickets to all of Blood Orange’s upcoming shows here.

Blood Orange 2019 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl @

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island #

05/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

05/29 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Centre #

05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

07/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

08/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

# = w/ Florence and the Machine

@ = w/ Christine and the Queens

Find Negro Swan and Blood Orange’s other releases on vinyl on ReverbLP.