Music from Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary to be released as box set

Bob Dylan and Allen Ginsberg from Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that filmmaker Martin Scorsese would direct a documentary about Bob Dylan’s iconic “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour. Now, the “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream” has been set for a June 12th release on the streaming service. What’s more, details have emerged about an accompanying live box set.

Coming June 7th via Sony, the Rolling Thunder Revue box will comprise 14 CDs containing 148 tracks. Featured in the collection will be five “professionally recorded” Dylan sets from the 1975 tour in Massachusetts and Quebec. There’s also recently discovered tour rehearsal audio captured at S.I.R. Studios in New York and Sea Crest Motel in Falmouth, MA, as well as a CD of “rare performances” (via Variety).



As for the film, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will screen in 20 cities on the night before its Netflix release. It’s also being booked into theatrical engagements in NYC and Los Angeles to qualify for awards. Theaters in those two towns will host the doc on June 11th along with cinemas in London, Paris, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Portland, Tulsa, Tempe, Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Bologna, and Sydney.

Variety notes that neither the doc nor the box set feature material from the 1976 incarnation of the “Rolling Thunder Revue”, so fans can already start anticipating sequels before the first releases are even here.