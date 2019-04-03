Britney Spears checks into mental health facility: Report

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is seeking treatment for her mental health.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old pop singer recently began a 30-day program at a mental health facility.



In its own report, PEOPLE adds that Spears “needed to focus on herself” as she cares for her father, Jamie, in the wake of his “life-threatening” colon rupture. A family friend told PEOPLE, “Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears seemingly acknowledged the reports in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She shared an image of a motivational quote which reads, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” along with the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Earlier this year, Spears canceled the latest iteration of her Las Vegas residency so that she could be with her ailing father. “It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she explained in a tweet at the time. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”