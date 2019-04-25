Britney Spears checks out of mental health facility: Report

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is back home.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old pop singer completed her 30-day program at a mental health facility, where it was reported she “needed to focus on herself” after caring for her father, Jamie, in the wake of his “life-threatening” colon rupture.



On Thursday afternoon, Spears was spotted leaving the facility, where she was picked up by her boyfriend Sam Asghari. TMZ reports that another vehicle followed carrying her various luggage and belongings back to her residence in Thousand Oaks.

However, her struggles are not over yet as TMZ also points out that Spears has unresolved issues pertaining to her medication, and that doctors are still working out the right formula, calling it a “work in progress.”

The news comes only two days after Spears reassured her (conspiratorial) fans that she was fine in an Instagram post, which you can revisit below. She also shared footage of herself working out in the aftermath.