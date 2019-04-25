Britney Spears checks out of mental health facility: Report

Britney Spears is back home.
According to TMZ, the 37-year-old pop singer completed her 30-day program at a mental health facility, where it was reported she “needed to focus on herself” after caring for her father, Jamie, in the wake of his “life-threatening” colon rupture.
On Thursday afternoon, Spears was spotted leaving the facility, where she was picked up by her boyfriend Sam Asghari. TMZ reports that another vehicle followed carrying her various luggage and belongings back to her residence in Thousand Oaks.
However, her struggles are not over yet as TMZ also points out that Spears has unresolved issues pertaining to her medication, and that doctors are still working out the right formula, calling it a “work in progress.”
The news comes only two days after Spears reassured her (conspiratorial) fans that she was fine in an Instagram post, which you can revisit below. She also shared footage of herself working out in the aftermath.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️