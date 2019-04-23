Fans protest for Britney Spears’ release from psychiatric facility

Britney Spears

Earlier this month, Britney Spears began a 30-day program at a mental health facility. It was reported that Spears, 37, “needed to focus on herself” after caring for her father, Jamie, in the wake of his “life-threatening” colon rupture. “There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself,” a source close to Spears explained.

However, a group of Spears’ fans aren’t so sure that’s the case. According to Billboard, protesters gathered outside West Hollywood City Hall on Monday to call for Spears’ immediate release from the facility. They believe that Jamie, whose Britney’s primary conservator, put his daughter in the facility against her will after her meds became ineffective.



The protestors held up signs reading “Free Britney” and “Truth Will Set Her Free,” chanting “Hands off, Britney” and “Justice for Britney.”‘

TMZ has since pushed back against the conspiracists. The publication is reporting that the conservatorship Spears is under does not permit the conservator to force drugs on the person, nor does it allow a conservator to force the person into a mental health facility. Additionally, TMZ reports that Jamie advised his daughter against entering a facility, fearing it would leak out to the media, and ultimately it was Britney’s decision to seek treatment.

For her part, Spears was granted a one-day leave over the Easter weekend so that she could celebrate the holiday with her family and boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The #FreeBritney protest is happening right now outside West Hollywood City Hall pic.twitter.com/S60ZQIEYmf — Greg W (@gregw_dj) April 22, 2019