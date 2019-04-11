Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract reveals new ARIZONA baby EP: Stream

Solo collection features production from pop bigwig Jack Antonoff

by
on April 11, 2019, 10:23am
0 comments
Brockhampton Kevin Abstract Arizona baby ep new rap music releases solo project
Kevin Abstract's ARIZONA baby EP artwork

BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract has surprise-released a new EP titled ARIZONA baby. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The solo project follows Abstract’s sophomore album, American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, which dropped in 2016. It’s comprised of three songs in “Big Wheels”, “Joy Ride”, and “Georgia”, all co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers mastermind also known for his acclaimed work with St. Vincent, Lorde, and Taylor Swift.

(Read: Forbes Reveals the 20 Richest Rappers of 2018)

The release of ARIZONA baby was cryptically teased with an Instagram post featuring three dates: April 11th, April 18th, and April 25th. It’s unclear what the future dates will bring, or whether all three are connected, but judging by fresh artwork Abstract posted last night, more new music beyond ARIZONA baby looks to be on the way.

BROCKHAMPTON, our 2017 Rookie of the Year, released their last album with 2018’s immaculate IridescenceThe group is scheduled to perform at a number of music festivals this summer, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Firefly Festival in Delaware, and Lollapalooza Stockholm. Grab your tickets here.

Stock up on all of BROCKHAMPTON’s vinyl releases by heading this way.

image

Janelle Monae's Top 5 Songs

image

J Cole - KOD Tour

image

The Come Up: Closed Sessions

image

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tour Sizzle

Previous Story
Jesca Hoop announces new album, STONECHILD, shares “Shoulder Change” feat. Lucius: Stream
Next Story
Christine and the Queens shows of her Krump moves in “Comme si” video: Watch
No comments