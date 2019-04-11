Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract reveals new ARIZONA baby EP: Stream

Kevin Abstract's ARIZONA baby EP artwork

BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract has surprise-released a new EP titled ARIZONA baby. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The solo project follows Abstract’s sophomore album, American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, which dropped in 2016. It’s comprised of three songs in “Big Wheels”, “Joy Ride”, and “Georgia”, all co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers mastermind also known for his acclaimed work with St. Vincent, Lorde, and Taylor Swift.



The release of ARIZONA baby was cryptically teased with an Instagram post featuring three dates: April 11th, April 18th, and April 25th. It’s unclear what the future dates will bring, or whether all three are connected, but judging by fresh artwork Abstract posted last night, more new music beyond ARIZONA baby looks to be on the way.

BROCKHAMPTON, our 2017 Rookie of the Year, released their last album with 2018’s immaculate Iridescence. The group is scheduled to perform at a number of music festivals this summer, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Firefly Festival in Delaware, and Lollapalooza Stockholm. Grab your tickets here.

