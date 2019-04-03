Broken Social Scene get cozy on new song “Big Couches”: Stream

Broken Social Scene, photo by Richmond Lam

Broken Social Scene continue their EP series next week with Let’s Try the After — Vol. 2. March brought us our first listen, a swirling number titled “Can’t Find My Heart”. The Canadian indie rock mainstays are back now with “Big Couches”.

Released in conjunction with Adult Swim’s eclectic, ongoing Singles Series, the track combines BSS sounds old and new. Pleading vocals get treated to wavy, Auto-Tuned effects, while the band’s brass section layer in rich, hearty horns.



Hear it down below.

Let’s Try the After — Vol. 2, the follow-up to February’s Vol. 1, lands in stores April 12th through Arts & Crafts Records.

After rocking SXSW, BSS will kick off their North American tour later this month. Grab your tickets here.

To add to your BSS collection, buy their past releases on vinyl here.