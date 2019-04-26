Bruce Springsteen shares new single “Hello Sunshine”: Stream

Bruce Springsteen

On Thursday morning, Bruce Springsteen rode on up on his horse with confirmation of his first new album in five years, Western Stars, due out June 14th via Columbia. As promised, he’s let loose his first new single off the record, “Hello Sunshine”.

Seeing how the album draws inspiration from the SoCal pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, it’s not surprising to hear echoes of Glenn Campbell’s somber vocals or the arrangements of Burt Bacharach. Springsteen’s wearing his influences aboard a train from Middle America to the West Coast.



“You know I always liked that empty road/ No place to be and miles to go,” he croons deep into the ballad, which soon connects with a mild warning, of “You can get a little too fond of the blues/ you walk too far, you walk away.” At 69 years old, he’s still imparting words of wisdom. Probably always will.

Hitch a ride with Bruce and hit the open roads by watching the song’s accompanying video, which you can see below.

Western Stars Tracklist:

01. Hitch Hikin’

02. The Wayfarer

03. Tucson Train

04. Western Stars

05. Sleepy Joe’s Café

06. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

07. Chasin’ Wild Horses

08. Sundown

09. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel