Bruce Springsteen announces new album Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is back.

Bruce Springsteen will return on June 14th with his first new album in five years, Western Stars.



Consisting of 13 tracks, the album was recorded primarily at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey, with additional recording in California and New York. Longtime Springsteen collaborator Ron Aniello produced the record and also plays bass, keyboard, and other instruments. Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, provides vocals and contributes vocal arrangements on four tracks.

The musical arrangements include strings, horns, pedal steel and contributions from more than 20 other players including Jon Brion (who plays celeste, Moog, and farfisa), as well as guest appearances by E Street Band members David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell.

A press release describes Western Stars as drawing inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and encompassing a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen says in a statement. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”

The album’s first single, “Hello Sunshine”, will premiere on Friday. In the meantime, check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.

Western Stars Artwork:

Western Stars Tracklist:

01. Hitch Hikin’

02. The Wayfarer

03. Tucson Train

04. Western Stars

05. Sleepy Joe’s Café

06. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

07. Chasin’ Wild Horses

08. Sundown

09. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel