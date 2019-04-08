BTS announce new single “Boy With Luv”: Watch teaser

BTS - "Boy With Luv" Teaser

BTS have announced the first single off their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: Persona. It’s called “Boy With Luv” and features Halsey. A music video for the track will arrive on April 12th at 5:00 a.m. EST.

A brief teaser for “Boy With Luv”, which you can see below, begins with Halsey working behind a theater ticket counter. As she walks out of the theater, she encounters BTS sitting on a bench. The clip closes with a silhouettes of BTS pointing up to a sign reading “Love”.



Map of the Soul: Persona arrives this Friday, April 12th. The following night, BTS will make their Saturday Night Live debut. They’ll then head out on the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, tickets for which can be found here.