BTS announce Ed Sheeran collaboration, “Make It Right”

BTS

Tonight’s the night: BTS’s new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, is just hours away from release. But that hasn’t stopped the South Korean boyband from making a surprise last-minute announcement.

As it turns out, the track “Make It Right” is a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. It’s the second known guest appearance on the album, as Halsey is featured on lead single, “Boy With Luv”.



A press release describes Map of the Soul as “a nod to the band’s past while showcasing their maturity and newfound understanding of love and the ever-widening world around them. The tracks have a clear message: finding joy in love and reaching out to the world.”

This weekend, BTS will make their Saturday Night Live debut. They’ll then head out on the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, tickets for which can be found here.

Below, watch a teaser trailer for the Halsey-featuring “Boy With Luv”: