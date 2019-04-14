BTS make their triumphant debut on SNL: Watch

BTS on Saturday Night Live

South Korean pop megastars BTS are set to embark on a massive US stadium tour, and they gave their diehard fans an epic preview with a two-song performance on tonight’s Saturday Night Live.

Making the group’s SNL debut, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin showcased their newly released album, Map of the Soul: Persona, with a highly-stylized staging of “Boy With Luv”. They later returned to Studio 8H’s soundstage for a fierce rendition of past hit “Mic Drop”. Replay both performances below.



Map of the Soul: Persona, which features contributions from Halsey and Ed Sheeran, was released on Friday and can be streamed in full here. You can get tickets to BTS’s upcoming tour here.

