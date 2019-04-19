Cage the Elephant perform “Ready to Let Go” on Colbert: Watch

Cage the Elephant on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Cage the Elephant returned today with the release of their new record, Social Cues. Their fifth to date follows Tell Me I’m Pretty, the 2015 Dan Auerbach-produced LP that eventually took home the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

To support Social Cues, the band swung by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday Night to perform “Ready to Let Go”, the album’s lead single. Dressed in an inky black pleather jump suit complete with matching cowboy hat and demon contact lenses, frontman Matt Shultz writhed about the stage to the slinky track.



Replay it below.

This summer, Cage the Elephant will hit the road for their “Night Running Tour” co-headlined by Beck. Tickets for the 30-date trek across North American can be found here.

For more of the Kentucky rockers’ catalog, grab their vinyl releases here.

Revisit Cage the Elephant’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which they discuss how John Carpenter had an impact on the new album.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public