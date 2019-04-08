Cage the Elephant say “Goodbye” on new track: Stream

Cage the Elephant are just under two weeks away from dropping their new album, Social Cues. We’ve already heard the lead single “Ready to Let Go”, gotten the Origins of “House of Glass”, and jammed to the Beck-assisted “Night Running”. Now, the Kentucky rockers have shared a slower sample of the Tell Me I’m Pretty follow-up in “Goodbye”.

Melancholy piano notes are accentuated by strings both gently bowed and quickly plucked. A low-humming bass keeps a steady rumble throughout the ballad, a heavy counterbalance to the previous singles’ chaotic edges. Though the song clearly stands out sonically from what we’ve heard of Social Cues thus far, its filled with the same sort of dread (“I wanna scream, I wanna laugh, I wanna close my eyes/ I wanna hide somewhere that’s hard to find”) that’s creeped through each new track.



Take a listen below.

Social Cues is due out April 19th. Ahead of the release, stock up on past Cage albums on vinyl here. The band will support their latest full-length on a highly anticipated co-headlining tour with Beck featuring support from Spoon. Get tickets here.

