Cage the Elephant premiere new album Social Cues: Stream

Cage the Elephant have dropped their new album, Social Cues. Stream the follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty now via Apple Music and Spotify.

Recorded in various studios around Nashville and Los Angeles, Social Cues was produced by John Hill (Florence + the Machine, Portugal. the Man). Frontman Matt Shultz wrote much of the music while dealing with the dissolution of a personal relationship. In an exercise of self-examination, he used his lyrics to create characters who would “tell different parts of his personal story,” as a statement put it.



The effort was previewed with a number of singles, including the Beck-featuring “Night Running”, “Ready to Let Go”, “House of Glass”, and the ballad “Goodbye”. In support of the record Cage and Beck are set to head off on a summer co-headlining tour featuring support from Spoon. To buy tickets while also supporting your favorite independent music publication, Consequence of Sound, head here.

Listen to Social Cues in full below.

You can also pick up more Cage vinyl here.

Social Cues Artwork:

Social Cues Tracklist:

01. Broken Boy

02. Social Cues

03. Black Madonna

04. Night Running (feat. Beck)

05. Skin and Bones

06. Ready to Let Go

07. House of Glass

08. Love’s the Only Way

09. The War is Over

10. Dance Dance

11. What I’m Becoming

12. Tokyo Smoke

13. Goodbye

Below, revisit guitarist Brad Shultz’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with….

