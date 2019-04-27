Almost Famous musical to debut this fall in San Diego

Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous

Back in September, it was reported that Cameron Crowe was working on a musical adaptation of Almost Famous with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot) and director Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things).

Now, it’s ready to hit the stage.



According to The New York Times, the musical will open the 2019-20 season at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, where much of the autobiographical story takes place. Previews begin on September 13th with an official premiere of September 27th.

“As this experience started to be where we could actually open the play at the Old Globe, right across from where I used to live and within a one-mile radius from where I first met Lester and first fell in love with music,” Crowe explained. “It just felt like, O.K., this becomes a personal story that kind of goes back home to where it all began.”

Although he was tight-lipped on what musical cues we’ll hear in the play — the movie featured a melange of classic rock, particularly Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Joni Mitchell — he did confirm we’ll hear Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”.

As previously reported, the production has been in development for some years, and will see the publication of a new book by Crowe. Below, you can revisit a tease of Kitt at the piano, which dates back to September of last year.