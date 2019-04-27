Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Almost Famous musical to debut this fall in San Diego

It only makes sense the play begins in Cameron Crowe's old stomping grounds

by
on April 27, 2019, 11:29am
1 comment
Almost Famous, Cameron Crowe, Musical
Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous

Back in September, it was reported that Cameron Crowe was working on a musical adaptation of Almost Famous with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot) and director Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things).

Now, it’s ready to hit the stage.

According to The New York Times, the musical will open the 2019-20 season at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, where much of the autobiographical story takes place. Previews begin on September 13th with an official premiere of September 27th.

“As this experience started to be where we could actually open the play at the Old Globe, right across from where I used to live and within a one-mile radius from where I first met Lester and first fell in love with music,” Crowe explained. “It just felt like, O.K., this becomes a personal story that kind of goes back home to where it all began.”

(Read: Ranking: Every Cameron Crowe Film from Worst to Best)

Although he was tight-lipped on what musical cues we’ll hear in the play — the movie featured a melange of classic rock, particularly Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Joni Mitchell — he did confirm we’ll hear Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”.

As previously reported, the production has been in development for some years, and will see the publication of a new book by Crowe. Below, you can revisit a tease of Kitt at the piano, which dates back to September of last year.

Previous Story
Sigourney Weaver surprises high school cast of Alien: The Play during encore performance: Watch
Next Story
Jay-Z reunites with Nas, debuts Nipsey Hussle Freestyle at Webster Hall show: Watch
1 comment