Carly Rae Jepsen announces release date for new album, Dedicated, plus US tour

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Markus&Koala

After what’s felt like a lifetime of anticipation, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced her long awaited new album. Entitled Dedicated, the follow-up to her 2015 smash E•MO•TION is set for a May 17th release via School Boy/Interscope Records.

The Canadian pop star heralded her return last fall when she dropped on of 2018’s best tracks, “Party for One”. According to an iTunes pre-order listing for the new LP, however, it seems the single won’t appear on Dedicated. Although the self-love anthem won’t be one of the record’s 15 tracks, newer cuts “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” are both featured.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

To support the effort, Jepsen has also revealed dates for a full US tour. Fittingly dubbed “The Dedicated Tour”, the 30-date trek opens June 27th at Anaheim, California’s House of Blues. Reno, Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Raleigh, Miami Beach, and Austin are also on the docket before everything closes back in Cali with an August 10th gig at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern.

Those who pre-order Dedicated will receive an early access code to an April 2nd presale for tickets. General on sale launches on April 5th, with a $1 from every ticket sold going to the Crisis Text Line thanks to a partnership with PLUS1. The San Francisco date will see donations go to the LGBTQ youth crisis intervention and suicide prevention services group The Trevor Project.

Find Jepsen’s complete itinerary below, and look for tickets here. You can also stock up on Jepsen’s past vinyl releases by looking here.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2019 “The Dedicated Tour” Dates:

05/17 – Östermalm, SE @ Gröna Lund

05/25 – Hanover, DE @ N/JOY Starshow

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH /Bogart’s

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/26 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/01 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

08/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Revisit the video for “Now That I Found You” below.