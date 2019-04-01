Carly Rae Jepsen announces release date for new album, Dedicated, plus US tour

After what’s felt like a lifetime of anticipation, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced her long awaited new album. Entitled Dedicated, the follow-up to her 2015 smash E•MO•TION is set for a May 17th release via School Boy/Interscope Records.
The Canadian pop star heralded her return last fall when she dropped on of 2018’s best tracks, “Party for One”. According to an iTunes pre-order listing for the new LP, however, it seems the single won’t appear on Dedicated. Although the self-love anthem won’t be one of the record’s 15 tracks, newer cuts “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” are both featured.
(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)
To support the effort, Jepsen has also revealed dates for a full US tour. Fittingly dubbed “The Dedicated Tour”, the 30-date trek opens June 27th at Anaheim, California’s House of Blues. Reno, Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Raleigh, Miami Beach, and Austin are also on the docket before everything closes back in Cali with an August 10th gig at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern.
Those who pre-order Dedicated will receive an early access code to an April 2nd presale for tickets. General on sale launches on April 5th, with a $1 from every ticket sold going to the Crisis Text Line thanks to a partnership with PLUS1. The San Francisco date will see donations go to the LGBTQ youth crisis intervention and suicide prevention services group The Trevor Project.
Find Jepsen’s complete itinerary below, and look for tickets here. You can also stock up on Jepsen’s past vinyl releases by looking here.
Carly Rae Jepsen 2019 “The Dedicated Tour” Dates:
05/17 – Östermalm, SE @ Gröna Lund
05/25 – Hanover, DE @ N/JOY Starshow
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/12 – Cincinnati, OH /Bogart’s
07/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/26 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/01 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
08/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Revisit the video for “Now That I Found You” below.