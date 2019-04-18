Carly Rae Jepsen reveals tracklist for new album Dedicated

Carly Rae Jepsen will release Dedicated, her anticipated follow-up to 2015’s E•MO•TION, on May 17th via School Boy/Interscope Records. In anticipation, she’s already unveiled the album’s artwork and supporting tour. Now, the “Party for One” singer has unveiled the effort’s complete tracklist.
Fans on Twitter were instructed to send out a message advertising the new LP, after which an image featuring the full list of songs was unlocked. 15 track titles were revealed, including two bonus songs exclusive to the “deluxe” digital version. While not originally expected to feature, “Party for One” (one of our favorite tunes of 2018) will close out the deluxe edition, succeeding a track called “For Sure”.
(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)
Recent singles “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” come near the beginning of the record. Electric Guest makes an appearance on a cut called “Feels Right”, while other titles include “Want You in My Room”, “Automatically in Love”, and “Right Words Wrong Time”. See the full tracklist ahead.
Pre-order Dedicated, and stock up on Jepsen’s past vinyl releases here. You can also grab tickets to “The Dedicated Tour” here.
Dedicated Artwork:
Dedicated Tracklist:
01. Julien
02. No Drug Like Me
03. Now That I Found You
04. Want You in My Room
05. Everything He Needs
06. Happy Not Knowing
07. I’ll Be Your Girl
08. Too Much
09. The Sound
10. Automatically in Love
11. Feels Right (feat. Electric Guest)
12. Right Words Wrong Time
13. Real Love
14. For Sure
15. Party for One