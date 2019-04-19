Carly Rae Jepsen delivers another essential opening track with “Julien”: Stream

On Thursday, Carly Rae Jepsen revealed the tracklist to her forthcoming fourth studio album, Dedicated, due out May 17th via School Boy/Interscope. Now, she’s dropped its opening track, “Julien”, which admittedly has a lot of hype behind it.
Why? Well, if you recall, her previous opening track, “Run Away with Me”, wound up being one of the strongest anthems off 2015’s E•MO•TION, setting the tone for the entire album.
Granted, we’ve yet to hear the rest of Dedicated, but “Julien” at the very least serves as a sterling introduction to previously released cuts “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You”, both of which follow on the album in that order.
Pre-order Dedicated, and stock up on Jepsen’s past vinyl releases here. You can also grab tickets to “The Dedicated Tour” here.
Dedicated Tracklist:
01. Julien
02. No Drug Like Me
03. Now That I Found You
04. Want You in My Room
05. Everything He Needs
06. Happy Not Knowing
07. I’ll Be Your Girl
08. Too Much
09. The Sound
10. Automatically in Love
11. Feels Right (feat. Electric Guest)
12. Right Words Wrong Time
13. Real Love
14. For Sure
15. Party for One