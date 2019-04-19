Carly Rae Jepsen delivers another essential opening track with “Julien”: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel

On Thursday, Carly Rae Jepsen revealed the tracklist to her forthcoming fourth studio album, Dedicated, due out May 17th via School Boy/Interscope. Now, she’s dropped its opening track, “Julien”, which admittedly has a lot of hype behind it.

Why? Well, if you recall, her previous opening track, “Run Away with Me”, wound up being one of the strongest anthems off 2015’s E•MO•TION, setting the tone for the entire album.



Granted, we’ve yet to hear the rest of Dedicated, but “Julien” at the very least serves as a sterling introduction to previously released cuts “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You”, both of which follow on the album in that order.

Pre-order Dedicated, and stock up on Jepsen’s past vinyl releases here. You can also grab tickets to “The Dedicated Tour” here.

Dedicated Tracklist:

01. Julien

02. No Drug Like Me

03. Now That I Found You

04. Want You in My Room

05. Everything He Needs

06. Happy Not Knowing

07. I’ll Be Your Girl

08. Too Much

09. The Sound

10. Automatically in Love

11. Feels Right (feat. Electric Guest)

12. Right Words Wrong Time

13. Real Love

14. For Sure

15. Party for One