The Chicago Critics Film Festival announces 2019 lineup

Yesterday trailer

Here’s an excuse to visit the Windy City: The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) has just announced the 2019 lineup for its annual film festival, which is set to take place at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre from May 17th-23rd.

Without leaning too hard on hyperbole, this year may be its biggest yet. Highlights include Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired comedy Yesterday, Gurinder Chadha’s Springsteen-inspired Blinded by the Light, Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook followup The Nightingale, and a special 40th anniversary screening of Alien.



Other noteworthy films include Riley Stearns’ critically acclaimed festival favorite The Art of Self-Defense, actor Tom Cullen’s debut Pink Wall, Allison Williams’ forthcoming horror darling The Perfection, Awkwafina’s Sundance hit The Farewell, and many more.

Special guests this year include Jay Duplass, Tatiana Maslany, Jim Gaffigan, Tom Skerritt, Gurinder Chadha, Jocelyn DeBoer, Alex Thompson, Kelly O’Sullivan, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

A festival pass is currently priced at $150 and includes an invitation to the week’s closing festivities. While individual tickets are also on sale at $12-15 each. Click here for more information.

It should be noted that Consequence of Sound‘s Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Film and TV Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, and senior writers Blake Goble, Clint Worthington, and Allison Shoemaker are all members of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Schedule

Friday, May 17th

— 7:00pm: Saint Frances

— 9:30pm: Greener Grass

— 11:59pm: The Perfection

Saturday, May 18th

— 11:00am: Wild Rose

— 1:00pm: CCFF Shorts Program #1

— 3:30pm: Brittany Runs a Marathon

— 6:00pm: Alien

— 9:30pm: Yesterday

— 11:59pm: In Fabric

Sunday, May 19th

— 11:00am: Life Overtakes Me

— 12:30pm: Our Time Machine

— 2:45pm: Olympic Dreams

— 4:45pm: The Art of Self-Defense

— 7:00pm: The Nightingale

— 10:00pm: Monos

Monday, May 20th

— 3:00pm: The Perfection

— 5:00pm: CCFF Shorts Program #2

— 7:15pm: The Farewell

— 9:45pm: Skin

Tuesday, May 21st

— 3:00pm: Olympic Dreams

— 5:00pm: The Short History of the Long Road

— 7:15pm: Pink Wall

— 9:45pm: Alice

Wednesday, May 22nd

— 3:00pm: Monos

— 5:00pm: Them That Follow

— 7:15pm: Blinded By the Light

— 9:30pm: Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Thursday, May 23rd

— 2:00pm: The Short History of the Long Road

— 3:45pm: Piranhas

— 6:00pm: Luce

— 8:30pm: Light From Light