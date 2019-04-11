Chance the Rapper teams up with Lil Yachty for new song “Atlanta House Freestyle”: Stream

Chance the Rapper, photo by Heather Kaplan

After polishing off his multifaceted persona as someone who acts in films and pulls strangers from burning cars in real life, Chance the Rapper is back to what he does best: rapping (though he’s a pretty good husband, too).

Chance the Rapper and Lil Yachty have shared a new collaborative single called “Atlanta House Freestyle”. It’s the first time the two have teamed up to record music together since Chance released Coloring Book, which featured Lil Yachty and Young Thug on the song “Mixtape”.



In “Atlanta House Freestyle”, the two walk in step rhythmically. Fuzzed-out bass beats fade into a dreary beat while Yachty runs his lines, going so fast it barely sounds like he’s taking breaths. Chance follows in his footsteps, treading through monotone verses that keep the hypnotic pace going. Listen below to see for yourself.

That’s not the only new song Chance appears on either; Chicago rapper Supa Bwe shared a new single called “Rememory” that sees Chance rapping over a smooth beat. The song comes off of Bwe’s Just Say Thank You EP that he released yesterday. Add it to the long list of collaborations Chance the Rapper gets up to in his free time. A month ago, 2 Chainz asked him and Kodak Black to appear on “I’m Not Crazy, Life Is” off his new album, Rap or Go to the League.

“Rememory” begins with a hazy beat that feels like a jazz piano dream. Eventually, Chance’s mellow flow breaks through, clearing out the smoke to wonder what life is like without the person you love. It’s a warm, gentle track to usher in the warming weather. Check it out below.

While Chance has been busy appearing on other artist’s songs, he hasn’t been as busy releasing music of his own. The last proper albums he dropped were Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama in 2016 and, of course, Coloring Book earlier that same year. Thankfully Chance will have a new album on the way, which means his performance at Woodstock 2019 will liven up the otherwise confusing lineup for the festival’s 50th anniversary.