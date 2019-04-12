The Chemical Brothers unleash new album No Geography: Stream

The Chemical Brothers, photo by Hamish Brown

The Chemical Brothers have released their new album, No Geography. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Astralwerks, No Geography marks the electronic music duo’s ninth (!) full-length to date. It’s also the first since 2015’s Grammy-nominated Born in the Echoes.



The 10-track collection was teased early on with singles such as “Free Yourself” and “Got to Keep On”. The latter offering came complete with a music video helmed by renowned filmmakers Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep) and Olivier Gondry.

(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

As part of the promotion for the new LP, and in partnership with Formula 1®, the UK outfit also shared a rework of single “We’ve Got to Try”. It’s since been dubbed the “world’s fasted remix”.

The Chemical Brothers will support No Geography with a North American tour next month, as well as a number of festival appearances. Tickets to their upcoming gigs can be found here.

To own all of Chemical Brothers’ past vinyl releases, head on here.

No Geography Artwork:

No Geography Tracklist:

01. Eve Of Destruction

02. Bango

03. No Geography

04. Got To Keep On

05. Gravity Drops

06. The Universe Sent Me

07. We’ve Got To Try

08. Free Yourself

09. MAH

10. Catch Me I’m Falling