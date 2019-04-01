Hey Chicago, see Pet Sematary early and for free!

Pet Sematary, photo by Paramount Pictures

Sometimes dead is better, sure, but what about things that are exclusive and free? That’s why Consequence of Sound and The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast are offering you a chance to see Pet Sematary one day early and without any charge.

Here’s the rub: You need to be in Chicago, and you need to do some digging.



Yes, the journey to the titular burial grounds will be paved in good deeds. As you can see below, we’ve offered a widget with a number of prompts. If you manage to do a few of them, you just might be one of the 25 lucky winners to secure a pair of tickets.

Basically, we want to see your pets! So, if you have a fluffy cat or a funny dog — corgis are a major plus — share a picture or video of ’em with the necessary tags. If you don’t, send us your favorite Internet pet. Hint: Stephen King has a particularly adorable evil dog.

The screening goes down this Wednesday, April 3rd at Chicago’s Arclight Theaters at 7:30 p.m. So, if you can make it, share some magic below. Sadly, the theater won’t be able to accompany any furry ones, but the movie will have plenty of ’em.

What’s more, the Losers’ Club will be hosting the festivities! In addition to handing out some free swag like pins and bookmarks, they’ll also be giving away exclusive Pet Sematary merch to any winners of their pre-screening trivia game.

So, brush up on your trivia and start listening to The Losers’ Club. Recently, they spoke with actress Amy Seimetz, who plays Rachel Creed in the new re-imagining, and later this week, they’ll be speaking with directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch.

Get busy studying below or get busy dying at the hands of die-hard fans.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

