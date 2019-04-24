Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Childish Gambino shares new song “Algorhythm” via AR app

He's previously played the song during live concerts

by
on April 24, 2019, 1:23pm
0 comments
image

Childish Gambino's Top 5 Songs

image

Donald Glover - This is

image

Top 50 Songs of 2018

image

Tour Stop: Drake, James Bay,

image

Khalid Announces Free Spirit Summer

 

As evidenced by the multi-faceted debut for his latest film, Guava Island, and his new line of adidas shoes, Donald Glover has moved beyond the typical release paradigms. Now, he’s shared his latest song as Childish Gambino in a completely different reality — an augmented one.

As Billboard reports, Gambino’s Pharos AR app is currently allowing users to hear his new track “Algorhythm” in a very unique way. Users can launch the app and view the world altered by 3D graphics through their phone’s camera. Nestled around the digitized environment are neon symbols that when centered on your phone trigger a spatialized audio loop. Building different loops from different symbols on top of each other eventually reveals the full song.

(Read: Childish Gambino Needs Zero Guests at Coachella 2019)

Some fans have actually already heard “Algorhythm”, as a demo was shared with anyone who purchased a ticket to one of Childish Gambino’s recent concerts. He’s also been performing it live during shows.

Pharos AR is currently only available for Android devices, though Variety notes an iOS version is in the works. Head to the Google Play store to download your copy and listen to the song, and watch Gambino perform it live below.

Previous Story
Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star vandalized with “Putin’s Bitch” spray-paint
No comments