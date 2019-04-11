Childish Gambino’s Guava Island will debut on Amazon Prime for free

After months of the most minimal of teasing, it’s land ho for Guava Island. Earlier this week, word came that the secretive film project from Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, would air during the Coachella live stream on April 13th. That won’t be its first public showing, however; Amazon Prime will premiere Guava Island on Saturday morning.

The stream will be placed in front of Amazon’s paywall, meaning everyone will have access to it. Eager fans will be able to watch Guava Island beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST/3:01 a.m. EST, immediately following Gambino’s headlining Coachella performance. The movie will then be broadcast on both the festival’s YouTube live stream and Twitch beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST.



What’s more, Vanity Fair has revealed new details of the production. Clocking in at an hour in length, the “music-driven” “tropical thriller” was directed by Glover’s Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai and written by his brother, Stephen Glover. Filmed on location in Cuba, it stars Rihanna and Letitia Wright, known for playing Shuri in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Glover himself plays “a local musician [who] is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy.”

The film is said to be influenced by both Purple Rain and City of God, and the latest teaser delivers some of the latter’s ominous tones. Check it out below.

You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019

Glover also shared a still from the production:

According to Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke bought the distribution rights to Guava Island immediately after seeing a four-and-a-half minute sizzle she had to watch via a one-time link that expired 30 minutes after she got it. “I would have committed to Donald sight unseen,” she said. “I knew whatever he wanted to amplify would have relevance and be entertaining. He has that ability to create cultural moments and spread a message that’s interesting.”

There are some rumors Guava Island will come with a companion album, but while we wait on that, you can pick up Gambino’s past vinyl releases here. You can also stream his Coachella performance beginning at 11:25 p.m. PST via YouTube, where you can also catch sets from Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Pusha-T, BLACKPINK, and more.