Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Childish Gambino’s “Guava Island” coming on April 13th

It's believed to be a movie starring Donald Glover and Rihanna

by
on April 05, 2019, 12:32pm
0 comments
image

Childish Gambino's Top 5 Songs

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Food References in Drake's Music

image

Eminem's Highest Charting Songs

image

Migos' Top Songs

 

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, and Rihanna are set to star in a new film called Guava Island, helmed by Glover’s longtime Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai. The project’s first trailer, screened at Childish Gambino’s PHAROS Festival in New Zealand last November, hinted at “an action/crime movie” in which Glover’s character gets kidnapped.

Now, it appears the project’s release is imminent. As Pitchfork points out, fans have recently spotted ads for Guava Island on Spotify. These ads contain music from Childish Gambino, and when clicked on, they take users to Spotify’s regularly updated Rap Caviar playlist for new rap songs. The ads advertise the date Saturday, April 13th, which also happens to be the day of Childish Gambino’s headlining performance at Coachella.

Because of the tie-in with Spotify’s Rap Caviar playlist, there’s speculation that Guava Island might be more than just a movie. According to stealthy redditors, Christian Sprenger, the director of photography on Atlanta, appears to have listed Guava Island as both a “feature” and “visual album” project on his resume.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

Check out screenshots of the tropical-themed Spotify ads below (via reddit). Also be sure to grab tickets to Childish Gambino’s Coachella set (and his other upcoming concerts) by heading here.

childish gambino guava island release spotify coachella

 

 

childish gambino guava island rap caviar spotify Childish Gambinos Guava Island coming on April 13th

Watch fan-caught footage of the first Guava Island trailer:

Shop for all of Childish Gambino’s vinyl releases here.

Previous Story
Pet Sematary director on all the cats playing Church: “They were like this pack of divas on set”
Next Story
The Time Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley Stood Up to Rowdy Slayer Fans
No comments