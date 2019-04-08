Childish Gambino and Rihanna’s Guava Island to premiere during Coachella live stream

We still don’t really know what Guava Island, the latest project from the mind of Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, is. A trailer shown during New Zealand’s PHAROS Festival back in November hinted at a cinematic collaboration between Glover and his Atlanta partner Hiro Murai, with Rihanna in a starring role. Then, last week, Spotify ads teased an April 13th premiere for the film.

Though precise details remain scarce, it’s now been confirmed that Guava Island will debut as part of YouTube’s live stream of Coachella. Childish Gambino will headline the festival on Friday, April 12th, and if those Spotify ads are accurate, it seems the film will air the following night. It’s unclear where — if anywhere — on the Indio Polo Fields the screening will be, but fans sitting at home will only need to click over to YouTube to find it.



This year will also mark the first time both weekends of Coachella will stream online. Does that mean there will be a second YouTube screening of Guava Island come April 20th? Like so much with the project (like, is there a companion album?), we’ll have to wait and see.

Other acts set to appear on the Coachella live stream include Billie Eilish, CHVRCHES, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Pusha T, The 1975, and Weezer. If you’d prefer to catch it all live, you can find tickets to the fest — and Childish Gambino’s other upcoming gigs — here.

Below, watch fan-shot footage of the Guava Island trailer.