New Child’s Play trailer teases Mark Hamill as Chucky: Watch

Chuck from Child's Play reboot

This week brought our first look at Chucky from MGM’s upcoming theatrical remake of the horror classic Child’s Play. Now, ahead of the film’s June 21st release, a new trailer has been released, teasing how Chucky will sound. In other words, Mark Hamill has emerged from the darkness.

Don’t get too excited, though. It’s a minor tease — and towards the very, very end — which actually makes this writer appreciate the studio’s restraint, especially in this day and age. As they did with the teaser, they’re keeping things very, very close to the toy chest. Major kudos.



Even so, we get a better grasp on what director Lars Klevberg plans to bring to Tom Holland and Don Mancini’s 1988 original. As promised, this is a doll with numerous capabilities — it’s essentially like the T-X in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines — and that spells T-R-O-U-B-L-E.

Watch below.

As previously reported, the remake stars Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson, Gabriel Bateman, and, yes, Hamill as Chucky. Meanwhile, Mancini and OG voice Brad Douriff will soon continue the old mythology in a new TV series for SyFy. Yeesh.

Whole lotta Chucky goin’ on.