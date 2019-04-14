Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith cover T. Rex songs at Record Store Day concert: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith, photo via reddit user waterfortendays

For Record Store Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith released a 7-inch single containing a pair of T. Rex covers in “Jeepster” and “Monolith”. The duo also staged a special Record Store Day performance at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California.

There, they played a brief set of T. Rex covers with assistance from Jane’s Addiction’s Eric Avery and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. Watch fan-shot footage below (via reddit user wesleyredhot).



Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers played a historic concert at the Egyptian pyramids, during which they covered Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song”.