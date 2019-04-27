Chris Brown goes after CHVRCHES: “These are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus”

Chris Brown and CHVRCHES (photo by Philip Cosores)

Earlier this week brought news of a new collaboration between Marshmello, Chris Brown, and Tyga. CHVRCHES, who previously partnered with Marshmello on the track “Here With Me”, issued a strongly worded statement calling out the producer for “working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour.” (Both Brown and Tyga have faced accusations of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct in recent years.)

Now, Brown has addressed CHVRCHES’s statement, and it’s as mature and measured of a response as one would expect from a person who mocks his own sexual assault accuser with a t-shirt.



In the comments’ section of CHVRCHES’s initial Instagram post, Brown wrote,

“BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS”.

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry seemed to indirectly respond to Brown via her personal Instagram page. Alongside screen captures of absuive messages she had received from Brown’s supporters, Mayberry wrote, “Angry men on the internet can call me all the names they want. I still think domestic abuse is wrong.”

For his part, Tyga took a more conciliatory tone. Responding to CHVRCHES’s Instagram post, he wrote, “Where [sic] all God’s children. Everyone makes mistakes no ones perfect. Let’s Keep the energy positive.”

Marshmello has yet to address the controversy.