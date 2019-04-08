Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan tease Rush Hour 4

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, photo via Instagram

It’s been 12 years since Rush Hour 3. To put that into perspective, Obama was still on the campaign trail, Christopher Nolan had just wrapped filming The Dark Knight, and Tobey Maguire was still the only Spider-Man. Wild.

Well, now we’re finally, maybe, potentially getting a follow-up: On Sunday, star Chris Tucker shared a photo on his Instagram featuring both he and his co-star Jackie Chan posing with four fingers out on each hand. Get it?



Of course, this isn’t the first time Tucker has teased a sequel. Last year, he told ESPN’s The Plug podcast that the fourth entry would be “the rush of all rushes,” adding, “Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Judging from the photo below, both are clearly ready — in fact, Tucker is looking especially svelte himself — though we probably can’t say the same for director Brett Ratner given the number of outstanding sexual allegations surrounding him.

So, yeah, we’ll see how this production unfolds, especially who’s writing it and who’s directing it. In the meantime, we can all look forward to that female-led reboot that was announced earlier this year.