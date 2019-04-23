CHVRCHES announces North American summer tour dates

CHVRCHES, photo by Kimberly Ross

On the heels of their appearance at Coachella, Scottish outfit CHVRCHES have mapped out a new set of North American summer tour dates.

This fresh run of shows goes down throughout the month of July. CHVRCHES are scheduled to visit Kansas City, Toronto, New Haven, and New York, where they’ll play the iconic Radio City Music Hall. The trek also includes festival appearances at Summerfest in Milwaukee, the Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis, Ottawa’s Bluesfest, and Forecastle Festival in Louisville.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th, and you can grab tickets here.

CHVRCHES 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) *

04/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

04/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live *

04/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live *

05/01 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/05 – Quebec, QC @ Festival D’ete

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/11 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall &

07/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Basilica Block Party

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

08/01 – Beaufort, UK @ Belladrum Festival

08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/09 – Piešťany, SK @ Grape Festival

& = w/ Charly Bliss

^ = w/ Unknown Mortal Orchestra

* = w/ Cherry Glazerr

All of the synthpop group’s upcoming gigs are in continued support of the 2018 album, Love is Dead. Pick up that LP and CHVRCHES’ other vinyl releases by heading here.

Watch the band’s first-ever live performance of Love is Dead track “Wonderland”, which Consequence of Sound premiered earlier this month:

And revisit their appearance on This Must Be the Gig, during which they talked about life on the road.

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS