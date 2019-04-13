Fire breaks out in Coachella campgrounds

Fire at Coachella

A fire broke out in the Coachella campgrounds early Saturday morning.

According the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a heating unit used for water in a mobile shower unit. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. local time and put out the blaze within a half and hour.



No injuries were reported, but one trailer of showers was destroyed and another was damaged.

Head here to find more of our coverage from Coachella 2019