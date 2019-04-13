Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Fire breaks out in Coachella campgrounds

the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a heating unit used in a mobile shower unit

by
on April 13, 2019, 12:58pm
1 comment
Fire at Coachella
Fire at Coachella

A fire broke out in the Coachella campgrounds early Saturday morning.

According the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a heating unit used for water in a mobile shower unit. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. local time and put out the blaze within a half and hour.

No injuries were reported, but one trailer of showers was destroyed and another was damaged.

Head here to find more of our coverage from Coachella 2019

Video of the shower explosion, hope nobody got hurt from Coachella

Previous Story
Sigúr Ros unveils Record Store Day soundtracks: Stream
Next Story
Childish Gambino Needs Zero Guests at Coachella 2019
1 comment